ICC Test Rankings | Pant, Rohit joint 7th among batsmen; R Ashwin rises to second spot among bowlers

After a scathing loss in the opening encounter of the series, Rishabh Pant absolutely dominated the proceedings in the India-England series as did Rohit Sharma , who was easily the best batsman from the either side in terms of pure performance. Pant played a blinder of an innings in Ahmedabad as well which was crucial in bringing India back in the contest and then helping India win by an innings margin.

These performances has been duly rewarded as both Pant and Rohit have broken into the top 10 of the ICC rankings and have now currently found themselves at the seventh position among all batsmen. As a matter of fact, Pant’s 747 rating points are the joint-15th highest by any India batsman, and the highest by a full-time Test wicketkeeper from India.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar , who played two valiant unbeaten knocks of 85 and 96 in the course of the series, gained 39 places in the ICC batting rankings and currently finds himself in 62nd position. However, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara 's underwhelming performances resulted in Kohli having his lowest points tally since November 2017 while Pujara is under 700 rating points for the first time since September 2016.

The series was in fact great for Ravichandran Ashwin, who bagged as many as 32 wickets to go with his century in the second innings of the Chennai Test and the ICC duly awarded him on both fronts. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder beat Neil Wagner to the second position among bowlers and is also ranked fourth among all-rounders, just behind Ravindra Jadeja, who occupies third position.