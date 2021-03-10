ICC send CEO Manu Sawhney on leave following damning findings in internal review

In what comes as a sudden development that could have significant ramifications, Manu Sawhney, the CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has been ‘sent on leave’ following damning findings in an internal investigation. Sawhney is believed to have been accused of an authoritative style of functioning by multiple employees, and, upon investigation by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), the 56-year-old is said to have been found guilty of ‘abrasive behavior’ with staff. At the Dubai office of the ICC, more than 90% of the employees are believed to have deposed against Sawhney.