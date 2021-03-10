ICC send CEO Manu Sawhney on leave following damning findings in internal review

Today at 2:13 PM
Manu Sawhney, the CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has been ‘sent on leave’ after an internal investigation allegedly found that he displayed abrasive behaviour towards multiple staff. Sawhney was appointed to the position in January 2019, where he replaced David Richardson.
In what comes as a sudden development that could have significant ramifications, Manu Sawhney, the CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has been ‘sent on leave’ following damning findings in an internal investigation. Sawhney is believed to have been accused of an authoritative style of functioning by multiple employees, and, upon investigation by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), the 56-year-old is said to have been found guilty of ‘abrasive behavior’ with staff. At the Dubai office of the ICC, more than 90% of the employees are believed to have deposed against Sawhney.
Reports also have indicated that employees are said to have been ‘fed up’ with Sawhney’s ‘authoritarian’ style of leadership which, many believed, was in stark contrast to that of his predecessor David Richardson, who is rumored to have been a very popular figure during his tenure. Sawhney was appointed the CEO of the ICC in January 2019 and subsequently took formal charge three months later, in April, post which he’s remained in the position intact.
As things stand, Sawhney has one more year left in his current tenure, but, following the findings, his future is now uncertain.
