ICC Rankings | India move to second spot in T20I rankings

Australia endured a hot and cold series against New Zealand where they came from behind to level the series 2-2 but faltered in the last game of the series to concede the honours to the Kiwis. While that resulted in Australia losing points, and it has helped India get to the second spot on the ICC rankings just ahead of the five-match T20I series against England, starting in Ahmedabad on March 12. England are at the top spot and are currently seven points ahead of India. A series win over England will help the hosts bridge that gap.