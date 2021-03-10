ICC Rankings | India move to second spot in T20I rankings

Today at 4:04 PM
After Australia's 3-2 series loss to New Zealand, India have moved to the second spot on the ICC T20I rankings behind England who are currently at the top. Among batsmen, KL Rahul has slipped a position down to secure the third spot on the table while Aaron Finch is at the second position.
Australia endured a hot and cold series against New Zealand where they came from behind to level the series 2-2 but faltered in the last game of the series to concede the honours to the Kiwis. While that resulted in Australia losing points, and it has helped India get to the second spot on the ICC rankings just ahead of the five-match T20I series against England, starting in Ahmedabad on March 12. England are at the top spot and are currently seven points ahead of India. A series win over England will help the hosts bridge that gap.
Meanwhile, among the batsmen in the shortest format of the game, Australia skipper Aaron Finch has moved to the second spot, after giving good performances in the series against New Zealand. While Finch has risen two spots to take the second spot, Indian opener KL Rahul has slipped one position to be at the third spot.
While New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill, who recently had a stunning series against Australia, broke into the top 10 of the rankings, Virat Kohli is currently at the sixth position among all the batsmen. The story for the Indian bowlers, however, is quite pale as none of the players have found themselves among the Top 10 list.
The story is same for the Indian all-rounders as well, with Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi being the number one ranked all-rounder.
