Vijay Hazare Trophy | A Karan-Upendra special helps UP to a win against Delhi to setup a clash against Gujarat

But as their season has shown thus far and domestic cricket, in particular, possibilities are endless and on a given day, anyone can raise their hand up for their state side, which was exactly the events that transpired at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In Delhi’s home, Uttar Pradesh’s skipper Karan Sharma and Upendra Yadav found their comfort, after losing Aksh Deep Nath to the nonsense of a shot, down the leg-side. While Karan showed the full blade to the spinners, Upendra built his innings slow and steadily, with a brilliant century - 112 off 101 deliveries. Sameer Choudhary, who batted alongside Upendra took UP to an above-par total of 280, from a position of despair earlier for them.