Suryakumar Yadav is a great role model, plays in tough situations and wins games, praises VVS Laxman 

Former Indian Test batsman VVS Laxman has showered huge praise on Suryakumar Yadav, terming him a 'role model' for youngsters and he also stated that he scores in tough scenarios to win games. Laxman also added that SKY deserved a spot in the Indian T20I side for the series against England.

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav was finally picked in the Indian T20I side for the five-match series against England after being overlooked for a long time. Suryakumar had a great 2020 IPL where he hammered 480 runs at 40 with a strike-rate of 145.02. It was the third consecutive season in IPL when the right-hander had made in excess of 400-plus runs but unlike earlier, his strike-rate had seen a major rise, last year The 30-year-old has done very well in domestic cricket for his state side over time.

Former Indian great VVS Laxman has high praises for SKY as he reckons that he deserved the India call-up and is a great role model for youngsters as he kept on piling runs when ignored by the Indian selectors.

“He (Surya) deserves it, I think he is a great role model for youngsters, especially in India; because they lose patience very quickly - because all positive run getters in first class cricket expect to get into the Indian team – but it is difficult," Laxman told Star Sports, reported HT.

He also asserted that the Mumbai batsman has the ability to make runs in tough situations and win games for his team.

"There is so much of quality, so much of talent and so much of competition, but what did Suryakumar do? - he goes back to first class cricket, scores runs for Mumbai, whenever he gets an opportunity for Mumbai Indians – he is a positive run getter, plays in tough situations and wins the match and that’s what you expect from a player."

Laxman, however, was still uncertain whether Suryakumar will play in the XI or not.

"Ultimately there is a saying which my coach taught me early on, ‘If the selectors are not opening the door, break open the door!’, the only way you can do that is by your performance - we’re not sure if he will get to play in the playing XI but he definitely deserves a spot in the squad of that T20 Indian team," he signed