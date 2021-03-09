Sure that Shubman Gill will be back to scoring runs, will learn from his mistakes, defends Deep Dasgupta

Today at 5:57 PM
Former Indian wicketkeeper batsman Deep Dasgupta has thrown his weight behind the Indian Test opener Shubman Gill and asserted that he will come back strongly in the WTC final, learning from his mistakes. He added that certain adjustments that he made in Australia backfired for him against England.
Shubman Gill was the toast of the town after he had a phenomenal series Down Under. He had played a massive role in the epic win at the Gabba that helped India win the series 2-1. However, contrary to the expectations, that people had about him in England Tests, he had a poor run as he averaged under 20 and looked at bay against pacers, getting out to them five out of the six times. There were few issues with his footwork or lack of it apart from his shot selection and lack of application, unlike the Australia series.
Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta has batted for Gill and stated that a youngster like him is bound to have such a learning curve at the top-level and that he will be back to scoring runs against New Zealand in the WTC final.
“These are all part of the learning curve for someone as young as Shubman Gill. I am sure he has learnt his lessons. I am sure he will be back, scoring runs at the WTC final. He should be ready. There is a lot of cricket he will play before the WTC, he will play the IPL and hopefully score runs in the IPL," Dasgupta told Sports Today, reported HT.
He also reckoned that his batting against England suffered owing to the technical change that he had made during the Australia series where he had started coming across to counter swing and it backfired in the home series.
“I think Shubman Gill will figure it out. In Australia, in the first series, he started getting out to Pat Cummins against away-going deliveries. He started coming across to counter the swing. In the England series, the English seamers bowled in-swing and he has been in trouble, facing inswingers. He has got out LBW, bowled to the balls coming in. As a youngster, you have made adjustments to counter certain kinds of deliveries. Those adjustments have worked against you in a different series."
However, the cricket expert is certain that the youngster will learn his lessons and bounce back strongly.
“I am sure he will be back. These are part of a cricketer's life, ups and downs. He should be fine, he will learn from his mistakes,” he added.
