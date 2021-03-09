Sure that Shubman Gill will be back to scoring runs, will learn from his mistakes, defends Deep Dasgupta

Shubman Gill was the toast of the town after he had a phenomenal series Down Under. He had played a massive role in the epic win at the Gabba that helped India win the series 2-1. However, contrary to the expectations, that people had about him in England Tests, he had a poor run as he averaged under 20 and looked at bay against pacers, getting out to them five out of the six times. There were few issues with his footwork or lack of it apart from his shot selection and lack of application, unlike the Australia series.