Reports | Rahul Chahar likely to be drafted into the Indian T20I squad

With a cloud of doubt over the spin duo of Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarthy, Cricbuzz has reported that there is a clear possibility that the Indian management will recall Rahul Chahar into the setup. Chahar had earlier made his debut in 2019 against West Indies before being axed from the squad.
Just days before the opening T20I fixture between India and England in what could be a gripping series, India have been dealt with the negative news of the spin duo - Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarthy not clearing the fitness tests. According to a Cricbuzz report from earlier this week, the Tamil Nadu spinner failed to pass the fitness test, and things since then haven't changed.
While there exists a doubt over the participation of either Tewatia or Varun - Cricbuzz has reported that the Indian management is likely to draft Rahul Chahar into the T20I setup, with the leg-spinner already part of the Indian bio-bubble setup. The leg-spinner was earlier included in the bio-bubble setup before the start of the Test series and has been a part of the squad since then as a net bowler.
While a host of other stars - KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal have all been released to be part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the leg-spinner was still part of the squad. Since his debut in 2019, Chahar has not been included in the Indian setup, with India preferring Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav instead.
However, owing to the situation, especially with the selected duo failing fitness tests, Chahar emerges as the likely option to replace them in the squad, with his performance for Mumbai Indians earlier in the IPL. In the 15 IPL games this season, the leg-spinner picked up 15 wickets which very well could earn him a call back into the Indian squad after spending two years on the sidelines.
