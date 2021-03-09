Ravichandran Ashwin bags ICC’s February Men's player of the month award

Today at 3:30 PM
Following a man of the series display against England, the ICC has awarded Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin with the February player of the month award for his outstanding display. Last month, in what was its first edition of the award, the ICC had given it to Rishabh Pant.
Since the turn of the year, Ravichandran Ashwin’s continued success in the longest format has all eyes glaring. The all-rounder was an integral part of India’s success during the month, including his century in the second Test, which allowed India to come back in the series 1-1, before the final two Tests in Ahmedabad.
During the month of action in February, Ashwin had scored 176 runs across six innings, picking up as many as 24 wickets, in what was a vital blow to England’s chances of winning their second series in India since 2012. While it not only secured a win in the series for India but it also handed them the place in the final of the World Test Championship, alongside New Zealand.
While Joe Root and Kyle Mayers were the other nominees for the award, their performance was overshadowed by Ashwin’s brilliant all-round display, which earned him the award, after Rishabh Pant bagged the maiden honour in January.
"Ashwin's consistent wicket taking, even in helpful conditions have helped to put his team ahead in a very important series. His century in the second Test was as critical as it came when England were trying to claw their way back into the match,” Ian Bishop one of the ICC Voting Academy members said, reported TOI.
Meanwhile, England’s Tammy Beaumont was adjudged as the player of the month in the women’s category. In the month, the English women star had scored 231 runs, passing the score of fifty in each of the three innings.
On Beaumont, Bishop said, "Three half centuries of which two were in helping her team win the match was outstanding from Beaumont."
