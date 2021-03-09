NZ vs BAN | Kane Williamson ruled out of the ODIs with an elbow injury 

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson will not be able to participate in the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh as he has been ruled out with an elbow injury. NZC medical manager Dayle Shackel revealed that Kane was managing his left elbow injury throughout the summer but it didn't improve.

In what comes as a blow for the New Zealand team, skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the three-match home ODI series against Bangladesh starting from March 20 in Dunedin. He has a small tear in his left elbow tendon. Kane was managing his elbow trouble since the second half of the summer but given there was no improvement in his situation, he decided to skip the Bangladesh series for rehabilitation. The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is.

NZC medical manager Dayle Shackel asserted that the Black Caps skipper will require 'rest and rehabilitation after managing his injury during the summer.

"Kane's been managing the elbow injury to varying degrees this summer and unfortunately it hasn't improved. He obviously has a high volume of training and playing across the three formats, which has inhibited his ability to recover. We believe he now needs a period of rest and rehabilitation to get the injury right," Dayle Shackel said, reported Cricbuzz.

"Time-frames can vary but we're hopeful that, after an initial rest, he should be able to begin rehabilitation next week," Shackel added.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead revealed that it wasn't easy for Kane to miss out on the ODIs but given his injury wasn't improving and with a hectic year ahead, it was the need of the hour. New Zealand will also the WTC finale against India from June 18 onwards.

"Kane loves playing for his country - so it hasn't been an easy decision to step back. A batsman's front elbow is crucial to his game and with the injury not improving it was clear something needed to be done," Stead said.

"We've got a huge year of cricket ahead with an England Test tour and ICC World Test Championship Final first up in May and June [June and July], and we want to make sure we have Kane fit and firing for that," Stead added.