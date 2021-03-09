IPL 2021 | We will keep a close eye on the players playing in the IPL, reveals Justin Langer

Today at 6:28 PM
Ahead of the 2021 IPL, Justin Langer has revealed that the tournament will act as an indicator for the selection of the squad for the T20 World Cup in India. Langer also added that the entire management will have a close eye and lookout on the tournament, with several Australian stars playing in it.
The Indian Premier League has always been a stellar benchmark to identify a players’ performance in the shortest format. Combine that with the WT20 in India, makes it an even more important tournament for the players to showcase their potential. In the Auction for the 2021 edition, there were several Australian players, who were bought by the various franchises while Australian skipper Aaron Finch went unsold.
Australia’s head coach Justin Langer has revealed that the tournament will sort of act as an indicator and as a benchmark for selection, come to the World T20 in the subcontinent. Langer also added that with the IPL in India, it would be even more important for the Australian stars, playing in the tournament to up their game.
“There’s no better showcase for some of our players. They’re playing in the same conditions (as the World Cup). We’ll watch that really closely and see who performs well,” Langer told SEN, reported India Today.
Eight Australian players went under the hammer in February, with pacers Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and all-rounder Moises Henriques bagged by the Punjab Kings. RCB, meanwhile, picked up the all-rounder duo of Daniel Christian and Glenn Maxwell. Delhi Capitals walked away with Steve Smith as Mumbai picked up Nathan Coulter-Nile. KKR rounded with the purchase of Ben Cutting to round the roost.
“It’s a great opportunity for a lot of players. They get to play a lot of cricket under pressure, that can only benefit them individually and us collectively,” Langer added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.