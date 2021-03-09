England's issue lies in the schedule and not in poor selection or rotation policy, insists Nasser Hussain

Former English skipper Nasser Hussain has insisted that the schedule this year has been the biggest issue for England than the poor selection or the rest and rotation policy. He also added that as much as he understands mental health, the India tour wasn't the one to implement the rotation policy.

India recently smashed England in the four-match Test series as they won it 3-1 and also made it to the finale of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. England, keeping in mind the schedule this year, has been implementing the rest and rotation policy so that all the players remain mentally and physically fit.

But, the policy was under fire throughout the series against India as many experts felt that in a high profile series, the best players and the XI should have been available. England pundit Nasser Hussain has reckoned that the hectic schedule for the Three Lions this year is simply ridiculous and that has been the biggest issue for the side than the rotation policy or the poor team selection.

"England's biggest problem has not been selection or rest and rotation. It is a schedule that has given them 17 Tests, iconic tours of India and Australia, the Twenty20 World Cup and two IPLs in little more than a year. That is ridiculous," Hussain wrote for Daily Mail, reported HT.

However, he also remarked that as important it is to look after player's mental health, England shouldn't have rotated their side in a major series like the one against India.

"So I agree with and understand the ECB looking after their players. They have a duty of care to them and they have done the right thing in having a policy that considers their mental health.

"But the issue is when you rotate and, as I've said before, this would not have been the time to rotate for me. In golfing terms, a Test series in India is one of your majors. England did not give themselves the best chance to compete by rotating now," he said.

He also added that when someone like Rishabh Pant is firing on all cylinders, it feels wrong to see someone like Jos Buttler being rested in the same city ahead of the white-ball series given he could do something similar.

"Rishabh Pant smashing it all around Ahmedabad while Jos Buttler — an England player capable of doing the same thing — is sitting in a hotel room in the same city, being rested ahead of the white-ball matches, just doesn't look right," Hussain said.

"Don't get me wrong. Every reason a player has missed any part of this winter's cricket has been a very valid one. But every decision you make as a player has repercussions down the line. They do have to take responsibility for their decisions," Hussain said.