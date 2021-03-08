Vijay Hazare Trophy | Samarth-Padikkal inflict rampage as Karnataka maul Kerala to reach semis

The day started well for renowned-chasers Kerala, who won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the toss turned out to be really the only thing that went their way as Samarth and Padikkal, yet again in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, ended up humiliating the bowlers. Following an astonishing 285-run stand in their previous encounter versus Railways, Padikkal (101) and Samarth (192) strung together yet another monster partnership as they added 249 runs for the first wicket, grounding the Kerala bowlers down mercilessly. After a rather watchful start, scoring 52 off the first 10 overs, both Samarth and Padikkal cut loose and did not look back.