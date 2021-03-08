Vijay Hazare Trophy | Panchal, Nagwaswalla-powered Gujarat book semi-final berth with convincing QF victory

After opting to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Gujarat openers Dhruv Raval and skipper Priyank Panchal batted cautiously, but KV Sasikanth found himself in the game immediately, sending Raval back for 18. But in a game where scoring runs were a bit tough from the beginning, Panchal should be credited for delivering an almost flawless knock even though he never looked like accelerating.

He bided his time, negotiated the tricky left-arm spin of Lalith Mohan in company with Rahul V Shah to take the score to 113 when Mohan caught the latter plumb in front. A couple of useful innings from Het Patel (28) and Delhi Capitals’ latest recruit Ripal Patel (35) ensured Harishankar Reddy’s late burst didn’t have a big impact on the overall score. Panchal was the last batsman to be dismissed, scoring 134, as the 2015-16 Champions gave Hanuma Vihari-led Andhra Pradesh a target of 299 runs.

It needed a couple of calm partnerships from Andhra, whose breath-taking batting against Tamil Nadu in the league phase became the talk of the town, but Arzan Nagwaswalla had other plans. With Chintan Gaja bowling miserly overs from one end, Nagwaswalla brought the attacking instincts to the side, just like Roosh Kalaria used to do for the state side back in his heyday. By getting the better of both CR Gnaneshwar, Ashwin Hebbar and skipper Vihari in his first three overs, Nagwaswalla, who once expressed his desire to do well in live broadcasting games, pushed the Andhra side to the back foot inside the powerplay.