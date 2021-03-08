Very clear that the leadership power of English cricket lies with Eoin Morgan, opines Michael Vaughan

After England’s 3-1 loss in the Test series, Michael Vaughan has opined that English cricket’s leadership power lies with Eoin Morgan and not Joe Root, with the availability of players. He also insisted that it is dangerous that the power is vested in the hands of one skipper over the other.

England’s decision to rest and rotate players during the Test series to keep them fit and fine for the limited-overs series hasn’t gone down well with several fans and experts. Former English skipper Michael Vaughan, who has been vocal about England’s decision to rotate players in the Test series has slammed the policy.

While not only slamming the policy and the decision-making, he also opined that it is very clear that the leadership power of English cricket lies with Eoin Morgan and not Joe Root, with the way the selection is being made. He also reckoned that it was pretty clear Morgan wanted his white-ball team intact, which is the reason behind them resting the players.

"It is very clear where the leadership power lies in English cricket it is with Eoin Morgan and not Joe Root. I am pretty sure that Morgan went to the selectors and Ashley Giles and said he wanted his best team at all times this year in Twenty20, so he could build for the World Cup in India in October. He has his wish," the Ashes-winning skipper wrote in his column for Telegraph.

"But it is dangerous for so much power to be invested in one person because it is rare they see the bigger picture. As much as he is a brilliant captain, it is wrong for Morgan to always get what he wants because understandably he will prioritise what is good for his team, and inevitably that will be at the expense of something else,” he added.

However, Vaughan suggested that it would become a dangerous ploy in the future, adding that England needs to concentrate enough on the longest format to level up the balance of power. The former English skipper showed his worry that the balance of power might shift in the limited-overs skipper’s favour, which would harm Test cricket.

"But at some point the management around him Giles and Tom Harrison have to take into account what is right for all England sides, not just one format, and level up the balance of power.”

"If there is one team that needs oiling more than any other it is the Test team. The one-day side can get away with losing players for breaks they are that good," Vaughan added.