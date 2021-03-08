Sourav Ganguly confirms Southampton as venue for the World Test Championship final

On Monday, BCCI’s president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand would be played out at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Ganguly also credited Rahul Dravid’s work in the NCA, which has allowed a flourishing talent pool in the country.

While the whole enthusiasm surrounded the fact that India would face New Zealand at Lord’s - the home of cricket - the talk around the venue since then has shifted over to Southampton, with reports earlier suggesting that the Ageas Bowl would serve as the venue. BCCI’s President Sourav Ganguly, on Monday, confirmed that the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand would be played in Southampton.

"I'm looking forward to attending the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton," Ganguly said on India Today.

“Every trophy has its own value. The 50-over World Cup is an amazing spectacle. It (WTC) was a bit complicated this time because of the pandemic. We will see when every team has played an equal number of games,” he added.

The former Indian cricketer also praised the team for their continued performance, since Australia, pointing at several stars, including Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for their continued performance.

“Looking forward to the WTC final and I hope we get past New Zealand. Congratulate Rahane, Kohli, everyone involved. The way Pant won India the Brisbane game was excellent,” he added.

Ganguly also opened up on Rahul Dravid’s contribution at the NCA, stating that 'The Wall' has perfectly done his job, taking care of the second-string players and keeping them ready for the first team. He added that it was vital for the second-string players, such as Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, to make the fullest use of the opportunities, which allowed India to win the series in Australia.

“I always say that Rahul Dravid has done a great job at the NCA (in Bangalore) as he looks after the second string players. Mohammed Siraj, you know I see a lot of talent in him, Shardul Thakur every time they have got opportunities they have just stood up.

“We spoke about Bumrah for all of last year, but India wins without him as well. In Australia the last Test match, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, no Ishant Sharma in the squad, and you beat Australia in Australia. That's remarkable,” Ganguly concluded.