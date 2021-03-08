Rishabh Pant's batting is like watching Sehwag bat left-handed, advocates Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Today at 12:10 PM
Inzamam-Ul-Haq was absolutely moved by Rishabh Pant's audacious batting display in the fourth Test against England and stated that the southpaw resembled a 'left-handed' Virender Sehwag. The former Pakistan skipper has further added that he didn't witness a player like Pant in recent times.
Rishabh Pant was at the absolute peak of his powers in the series against England, with his innings in the first innings of the fourth Test being his best Test knock in India. The way he counter-attacked against the new ball of James Anderson was a story in itself, with his reverse lap over the slip cordon being the shot of the series. Inzamam-Ul-Haq, an equally breath-taking striker of the cricket ball during his time, likened the southpaw to Virender Sehwag.
"Rishabh Pant, absolutely brilliant. After a long time, I have seen a player on whom pressure seems to have no effect. Even if six wickets are down at 146, the way he starts his innings, no one does. He plays his strokes, irrespective of the pitch or how many runs the other team has scored. He is equally good against spinners and fast bowlers. I thoroughly enjoy watching him. It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.
"I have played with Sehwag and he too didn't bother about other factors. When he used to bat, it didn't matter to him how the pitch behaved or what kind of bowling attack the opponent had. He just had to play his strokes, even if the fielders were on the boundary. After Sehwag, I have seen such a player, for whom nothing else matters," Inzamam added.
Pant had a torrid time converting centuries in the last one year, with him scoring an 89 and 97 in Australia apart from his 91 in Chennai earlier in the England series. In 2018, during his first Test series against Windies, Pant scored twin 94 to propel the side to victories. Inzamam was awestruck by the fact that milestone really doesn't matter for the Delhite.
"Ever since I've noted, it's not that he's only doing it in India, he did it in Australia too. He didn't get to score centuries because he plays at his own pace. After a long time, I have seen such a player. India had Sachin, Dravid now they have Virat and Rohit. But the way he plays, it's amazing. The kind of self-confidence he has is surprising. I haven't come across a player like him in cricket," Inzamam further said.
