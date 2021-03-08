Reports | Team India agrees for 14-day Hard Quarantine in England ahead of WTC final

Today at 9:57 AM
The BCCI, in principle, has reportedly agreed to the 14-day hard quarantine in the United Kingdom ahead of the World Test Championship encounter against New Zealand from June 18. The Ageas Bowl in Southampton is reported as the venue for the event due to its attached five-star on-site hotel.
India have confirmed their berth in the World Test Championship final - one spot of which was already pre-occupied by New Zealand - and will travel to the United Kingdom just after the Indian Premier League concludes on May 30. According to the plan, the Virat Kohli-led side will be in the UK Shore by June first week to kick-start their preparation but that might not be a straightforward case. The BCCI, in principle, has agreed to the 14-day hard quarantine in England.
"It'll mostly be on the lines of the Australia tour where the initial three or five days will be in strict isolation, after which teams will be allowed to train while in quarantine," Times of India reported a source as saying.
The ICC has also decided to keep a reserve day for the Test match, although the playing conditions for the final haven't been released yet. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has blocked the entire Hilton hotel within the stadium premises between June 1-26.
India are slated to take on England in a five-match Test series from August 4 and for that, the BCCI have taken the call to ask the players to stay back for the Test series without returning home. Once the Test series is over, India will return home to play a white-ball series against South Africa, followed by a white-ball series against New Zealand.
"BCCI has taken the call not to ask the players to return to India after the WTC final. The idea is to stay there and acclimatise to the conditions before the Tests begin," sources said.
