Reports | Team India agrees for 14-day Hard Quarantine in England ahead of WTC final

India have confirmed their berth in the World Test Championship final - one spot of which was already pre-occupied by New Zealand - and will travel to the United Kingdom just after the Indian Premier League concludes on May 30. According to the plan, the Virat Kohli-led side will be in the UK Shore by June first week to kick-start their preparation but that might not be a straightforward case. The BCCI, in principle, has agreed to the 14-day hard quarantine in England.