Relieved that we made it to the finals of the World Test Championship, reveals Virat Kohli
Today at 7:58 PM
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his relief that India reached the finale of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. The Indian team will now take on New Zealand in the WTC finale at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22 with June 23 kept as the reserve day.
The Indian team needed to win the four-match series against England to reach the finale of the WTC, which they duly did when the Kohli-led side overpowered England in the fourth and the final Test to finish with a 3-1 win. New Zealand were the first side to qualify for the finale of the inaugural edition of the WTC.
Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is very happy with the fact that India qualified for the finale that they will play against the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side from June 18 to 22 at the Ageas Bowl in place of the Lord's owing to the COVID-19. Kohli stated that they are excited about the big game against the Kiwis.
"Well, we are quite relieved that we made it to the finals. We still have weeks or months to go for that final but if you look at last two and half years, how we have played, we deserve to be in that final. Now, it's just about getting there and focusing as a group again for one big game, which is exciting for all of us," Kohli said in a video released by the ICC on Twitter.
“If you look at last two and half years, how we have played, we deserve to be in that final.”— ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2021
Being in the #WTC21 final alongside New Zealand means a lot to India captain @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/JCym5frkeS
India finished on top of the WTC standings and are also the no.1 ranked Test side after they defeated Australia and England recently.
