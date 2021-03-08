Jay Shah announces that Indian women's side will play a one-off Test against England 

It will be the first time since November 2014 against South Africa in Mysore that the Indian women's team will don the whites. Test cricket isn't a common occurrence in women's cricket. It took a longer time for women's cricket to return back to action in comparison to men's cricket in wake of the global pandemic. In fact, the World T20 finalists India are playing their first international fixture since the novel Coronavirus surfaced, with the Women's Challenger Trophy being their last tournament.