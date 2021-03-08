Jay Shah announces that Indian women's side will play a one-off Test against England
Today at 6:43 PM
On the occasion of International Women's Day, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced that the Indian women's side will feature in a one-off Test against England, later this year. The India women's side last played a Test match in November 2014 against South Africa in Mysore.
After a long time, the Indian women's side are back to action against South Africa. They are currently hosting them in a five-match ODI series which will be followed by a three-match T20I series. And today on the occasion of International Women's Day, the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah took to Twitter, revealing that the Indian women's side will be locking horns with England women's side in a one-off Test, later this year.
He tweeted, "On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again"
On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again 🙏🏻 🇮🇳— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 8, 2021
It will be the first time since November 2014 against South Africa in Mysore that the Indian women's team will don the whites. Test cricket isn't a common occurrence in women's cricket. It took a longer time for women's cricket to return back to action in comparison to men's cricket in wake of the global pandemic. In fact, the World T20 finalists India are playing their first international fixture since the novel Coronavirus surfaced, with the Women's Challenger Trophy being their last tournament.
In the ongoing series, South Africa had won in the first women's ODI against India in Lucknow. The two sides will now clash in the second ODI on March 9 at the same venue in the five-match ODI series.
