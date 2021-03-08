IND vs ENG | Washington Sundar certainly a player who can bat in India’s top six, reckons Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan, who was mightily impressed with Washington Sundar’s batting display, reckoned that the left-handed all-rounder could certainly feature in India’s top six in the future. He also added that Washington and Rishabh Pant are certainly the future of Indian cricket, with age on their side.

Having played just four Tests in his nascent career, Washington Sundar has left an indelible mark on the Indian cricket team, with two vital match-winning knocks for the national team. On his debut, against Australia at the Gabba, the left-hander scored a first-innings 62, etched a partnership with Shardul Thakur to take India to a memorable victory. Once again when India needed a knock from him, he bailed the side out with an unbeaten 96, in Ahmedabad, where India were struggling for runs.

While he has earned plaudits for his batting display, former England skipper Michael Vaughan reckoned that the Tamil Nadu batsman could certainly be a player who can bat in India’s top six for a very long time in the future. He also insisted that the left-hander is not going to bat at No.8 for a long time.

“I look where he bats at No. 8 and think he's not gonna bat there for long. He's certainly a player that could bat in the top six in time. That's gonna give India a great option, he can bowl his off spin,” Vaughan told in a video interview with Cricbuzz.

“He's (Sundar) too good a player to be at No.8 that punch he played off Jimmy Anderson through extra cover towards the end of the day... Sourav Ganguly would have been absolutely delighted to have come off his blade,” he added.

During his knock in Ahmedabad, the youngster also formed an indomitable partnership with Rishabh Pant, with the two adding 113 runs for the seventh wicket, which destructed England’s hopes of a victory. Vaughan praised the two youngsters, adding that they are certainly the future of Indian cricket.

“Again we have to look at the age... 21 Washington Sundar, 23 for Rishabh Pant. They are certainly the future of Indian cricket. I look the way Sundar has played in his short test career. The way he started in Australia and obviously here in his own backyard, you obviously expect him to do well but it's the pressure... We've seen him play with great courage and a calm head."

“I always look at younger players on how they react to pressure situation. Can they send back a message to the dressing room that they are in control. And I think Sundar has shown that he is in full control,” he concluded.