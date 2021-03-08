IND vs ENG | IPL is a great platform to help us prepare for World T20, admits Sam Curran

Ahead of the five-match T20I series, Sam Curran has admitted that the IPL will help the English players to prepare for the World T20 event in India. Curran also batted for England’s rotation policy, insisting that has kept the players mentally fresh and thanked the ECB for the break ahead of return.

While England were thoroughly beaten in the four-match Test series 3-1, their focus would now shift to the white-ball series, with five T20Is and three ODIs lined up in front of them in the upcoming days. With all the talks of how England prioritised white-ball cricket, the expectations and the stakes on line would be multi-fold for the visitors. Further, Jofra Archer’s availability has also come under the scanner, with the pacer still recovering from the injury.

However, English all-rounder Sam Curran, who was rested from the entire series, owing to a late logistical issue stated that the upcoming series against India and the IPL would help the Three Lions prepare for the World T20, which is scheduled to be played in India. Over the last year, England’s success in white-ball cricket has made them a strong favourite for the tournament this year.

“Yes actually (IPL helping them prepare for World T20) I have said this before, I actually thought that I came as a better player after my stint in the IPL (with CSK). It is a fantastic tournament, it is the best T20 competition around and you have to don multiple roles. The crowd too in India are amazing. Especially with the World T20 in India, it is a great opportunity for us to develop regularly,” Curran said in a virtual presser, reported Cricbuzz.

“There isn’t anything bigger than game-time and being put under pressure situations. Defending targets and chasing targets, the IPL is definitely one of the most competitive tournaments around and hope that I would get to learn from it once again.”

On the rotation policy, Curran stated that it is great for the players to get a break, especially during the tough calendar scheduling. He also added that returning from the break has helped him stay refreshed, ahead of the first T20I.

"Definitely there has been a lot of stuff spoken about it (rotation policy). So I think as a player it's been greatly beneficial, the bubbles are really tough from a players perspective. Being away for long periods, it's nice coming back and I do feel really refreshed and raring to go for this white-ball series," added Curran.

"You have to look at the broader aspect, like there is a T20 World Cup, the Ashes, the big India summer when they tour England and obviously New Zealand's Test now. I think it's a really busy period and England are making sure they get it right in the long term, like to make sure we are playing a lot of cricket and not burning out at the same time," he concluded.