IND vs ENG | England still monitoring Jofra Archer’s recovery progress for T20Is, reveals Chris Silverwood

Ahead of the crucial five-match T20I series, Chris Silverwood has revealed that the English management is still monitoring Jofra Archer’s recovery to be available for the series. He also added that it would be crucial for them to have the pacer available across all three formats in the future.

Since making his debut in the English colours, Jofra Archer has transformed himself as one of the exciting prospects in world cricket, with his raw pace and control. While he not only set the white-ball format on fire, he has also become an integral part of the red-ball setup for the Three Lions. However, while he has made an impact, his career by far has been affected by loads of injuries, which hasn’t allowed him to hit his peak.

After being ruled out of the fourth Test with an injury, the pacer was set to mark his return in the five-match T20I series. England’s head coach Chris Silverwood revealed that the management was still monitoring Archer’s progress closely to look at his availability for the series. However, Silverwood insisted that the lanky pacer trained with the white-ball squad, which comes as a piece of good news for them.

"Jofra's elbow did flare up a little bit and the medical staff are managing that at the moment. Obviously, we'll monitor his progress. The medical staff are talking about how we deal with this long term," Silverwood said during a virtual press conference, reported TOI.

"He's trained today (Sunday) with the white-ball squad. We'll be monitoring his situation but he got through training today," he added.

Silverwood, however, isn’t too fazed about the present, stating that their main goal would be to keep the pacer intact and injury-free across formats for the rest of his career. Archer was rested for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka before returning in the setup for the India series. While he played two Tests, he was far less impactful, barring his first spell in Chennai.

"I'll be guided by the medics. We'll see where we end up with him. I want Jofra to be fit for all forms of cricket. I want him to have a long, successful Test career. Could we limit the number of overs he bowls? It's not something I would go out and predict but we'll find out in the course of time."

"The important thing for me at the moment is that Jofra gets every resource we can provide to make sure he does have a long and successful Test career. I'm not sure surgery has come up yet. I'll be guided by the medics on that. I wouldn't say I'm concerned, no," he concluded.