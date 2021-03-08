Axar Patel might just become the fastest bowler to 100 wickets, predicts Shoaib Akhtar

Narendra Hirwani was never the same bowler after his glorious Chepauk debut against the Windies, where he picked up 16 wickets in the match, but Axar Patel after a game that saw him picking seven wickets rose from strength to strength to end the series with 27 wickets at an average of 10.59 to emerge as England's biggest nightmare. He was taking wickets for him and his arm balls were too difficult for the English batsmen to negotiate.