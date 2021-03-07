WI vs SL | Dimuth Karunaratne returns to Sri Lanka Test squad for Windies series

After missing the series against England with a thumb injury, Karunaratne would make his return against the same opposition in the ODI series before the five-day event. On the other hand, Dhananjaya de Silva also returns to the fold, having missed the last two series recovering from his injury. Pathum Nissanka too has been part of the squad but hasn’t yet made his debut, with an average of 67.54 in first-class cricket.