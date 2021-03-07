WI vs SL | Dimuth Karunaratne returns to Sri Lanka Test squad for Windies series
Today at 10:25 AM
After being ruled out of the England series, Dimuth Karunaratne has marked his return as the skipper of the Island nation for the series against the West Indies. Alongside Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva has also returned to the squad while familiar faces making a comeback following the home loss.
Sri Lanka suffered a dreary loss against the visiting English side at home, 2-0, which has turned a few eyeballs towards them. However, with the return of skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, the Island nation named their best possible side for the tour against West Indies, where they would once again aim to iron out their weaknesses.
After missing the series against England with a thumb injury, Karunaratne would make his return against the same opposition in the ODI series before the five-day event. On the other hand, Dhananjaya de Silva also returns to the fold, having missed the last two series recovering from his injury. Pathum Nissanka too has been part of the squad but hasn’t yet made his debut, with an average of 67.54 in first-class cricket.
"Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando, and Lasith Embuldeniya will leave for the Caribbean tonight to take part in the test series," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a release.
Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya De Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya
