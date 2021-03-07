Reports | Ageas Bowl likely to pip Lord’s as venue for World Test Championship final

After India and New Zealand have been confirmed as the finalists of the World Test Championship, reports have suggested that Ageas Bowl in Southampton might be the front-runner as the venue. Initially, Lord’s in London was earmarked as the venue for the mega event to be played from June 18.

India’s qualification to the World Test Championship final has removed all the discussion around the various permutations and combinations for the teams to qualify for the final of the event. Now the focus has shifted to the venue, with Lord’s earmarked earlier as the venue for the event between India and New Zealand. However, recent reports, according to Cricbuzz suggested that the Ageas Bowl in Southampton might be the front-runner as the venue for the event.

Post the resumption of cricket in England, the Ageas Bowl has become one of the main venues for cricketing action in the country, with a world-class bio-secure bubble attached by the Hilton Countryside hotel. This, in turn, has prompted England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to check the preparedness of the venue in Southampton.

"I can't give much information apart from the fact that there has been discussion about it," confirmed Southampton cricket boss Rod Bransgrove about an approach to stage the final at the Ageas Bowl, reported Cricbuzz.

"I am the chairman of Southampton and I can say we have been asked to stage it and also inquired if Southampton is available. I don't know if anything has been finally decided as yet," Bransgrove said.

During the pandemic’s peak, Southampton hosted the Test series between England and West Indies, with the venue having a five-star hotel attached to the stadium. However, no final decision has been taken by the ICC, with the help from ECB.

"The MCC has been working with the ICC and the ECB in relation to planning for the World Test Championship Final. As yet, no definitive decision has been taken in relation to the location of the final. This will be announced by the ICC in due course," the spokesman for the MCC told Cricbuzz.