IND W vs SA W | Bowlers really need to more consistent with lines and lengths, reckons Mithali Raj

Having gone a year without international cricket, Indian women’s team returned to action, in a five-match ODI series against South Africa. After being put to bat, the hosts did not make the fullest advantage of the batting surface on offer, losing three wickets in the first 15 overs of the innings. However, from thereon, a partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj rescued them before South Africa came back strongly to reduce India to just 177/9.