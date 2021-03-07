IND W vs SA W | Bowlers really need to more consistent with lines and lengths, reckons Mithali Raj

Today at 4:54 PM
After a crushing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa, Mithali Raj has reckoned that the bowlers really need to be more consistent with their lines and lengths. Meanwhile, visiting skipper Sune Luus stated that it was an excellent all-round performance from the visitors in the first ODI.
Having gone a year without international cricket, Indian women’s team returned to action, in a five-match ODI series against South Africa. After being put to bat, the hosts did not make the fullest advantage of the batting surface on offer, losing three wickets in the first 15 overs of the innings. However, from thereon, a partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj rescued them before South Africa came back strongly to reduce India to just 177/9.
While the Indian batting unit failed to impress, the bowling unit had a thorough reality check, with none of the bowlers being effective on the night, leading to a crushing eight-wicket loss for the hosts. In the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Mithali Raj reckoned that the bowlers need to be more consistent with their lines and lengths in order for India to make a comeback in the series.
“It seems like the batters were in good form. Few of them got starts but couldn't convert. The bowlers need to be more consistent with lines and lengths, maybe they weren't consistent because they're coming back after a long break. A lot goes into game time. If you play games, it shows in your confidence,” said Mithali Raj in the presentation ceremony, quoted ESPNCricinfo.
However, on the other hand, it was a perfect game for the visitors, led by Sune Luus, with an all-round performance. The visiting skipper insisted that their bowling and fielding was exceptional and on-point. She also praised the opening partnership of Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt, who put on a 169-run opening wicket partnership for the visitors.
“Was a perfect game until I lost my wicket (laughs). Our bowling and fielding was exceptional, the way Lizelle and Laura batted - world class! Always need to work on areas to improve, but for now, we're going to celebrate the win and what we've done right,” Luus said, reported ESPNCricinfo.
