If India beat England in England, they are the team of this era, opines Michael Vaughan

While India failed to win in England last time around, Michael Vaughan has opined that if Virat Kohli’s men beat the Three Lions in England, they are the best team of this era. Vaughan also lauded the Indian team, stating that they got the spin, pace, skill, and Virat Kohli to be the world’s best.

After a bashing in the first Test in Chennai, India were under the pump against the visiting English side, who looked to inflict India’s second home defeat in 10 years, after being the only side to do it last decade. However, under the trial against spin, England collapsed in the next three Tests, enduring a tough time against the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, who tormented the English batsmen.

India showed the perfect amount of batsmanship, skills, and attitude to topple the English side. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan opined that if Virat Kohli’s men beat England in England, they would definitely be the ‘team’ of this era. In the last three years, India have completed two series wins in Australia but failed in their attempts against New Zealand and England.

"If they beat England in England then I think they are the team of this era. They've got enough. They've got the pace, the skill, the spinners and they've obviously got Virat Kohli. They are a tremendous team," Vaughan said on radio for BBC 5 Live Sport, reported India Today.

"India, for me, are pound for pound the best team in the world. If you look at 2021, they won in Australia, they've beaten England 3-1... there's a T20 World Cup in India and they will be the favourites to win that as well."

Vaughan also insisted that for India, coming to England and defeating them would be a huge challenge. In the swinging conditions, India came narrowly close to a victory last time around before the batting imploded to hand England a memorable victory. Vaughan, however, added that he wouldn’t bet against India, the next time they visit the English shores.

"They've also got the challenge to come to England in a few months time for 5 Test matches. If they beat England, who are tough to beat in home conditions with the ball moving around... if India come here and beat England, and I wouldn't bet against them with that they've got on the talent.