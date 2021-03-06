Twitter reacts to Shubman Gill putting his body on line to pile misery on unlucky Dom Sibley

Today at 1:00 PM
It seems nothing is going Dom Sibley’s way after his opening day-out in Chennai and the misfortune reached another level in Ahmedabad today. Sibley went down on his feet to sweep Ashwin from a length, but the ball ricocheted off Shubman Gill’s pads, only to be caught by Rishabh Pant.
Shubman Gill with the assist
Poor poor sibley #ENGvIND #SIBLEY pic.twitter.com/x0WLioEj5M— Prithvi.v.Bharadwaj (@PrithviMatka) March 6, 2021
Thankfully Gill made a good evasive jump and the ball hit the pads. Had the ball hit his knee cap, he wud have had real trouble. A bizarre way to get out for Dom Sibley.#INDvsENG #INDvENG— Staying Wired (@stayingwired) March 6, 2021
Unlucky
Fate bounced back but didn't favour Sibley...😂#INDvsENG— Sameer (@itsyoursameer) March 6, 2021
Not gonna lie that’s probably the best shot iv seen Sibley play all series... unlucky 👀 #INDvENG— Gurps Sahara* (@GurpsSahara) March 6, 2021
Hope he hasn't bought a lottery ticket today
Poor Sibley. Really unlucky to be dismissed like that— 𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐘𝐀✨ (@jaanekyabaathai) March 6, 2021
Sibley after his dismissal. pic.twitter.com/YJE4k03vEv— Vishcomical (@vishcomical) March 6, 2021
Disasterous end to the series for Sibley
England would want to be home very soon, and will be. Especially after that Sibley dismissal!— Bill Simpson (@crickbar) March 6, 2021
That really does sum things up for us. After Bairstow's brain fade and Crawley's playing for spin that wasn't there, the most gaspingly awful dismissal of Sibley. Stokes must be knackered, this could be all done by the end of today. Fucking hell.— Guy Hornsby (@GuyHornsby) March 6, 2021
