    Twitter reacts to Shubman Gill putting his body on line to pile misery on unlucky Dom Sibley

    Team India celebrating Sibley's dismissal during 4th Test in Ahmedabad

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:00 PM

    It seems nothing is going Dom Sibley’s way after his opening day-out in Chennai and the misfortune reached another level in Ahmedabad today. Sibley went down on his feet to sweep Ashwin from a length, but the ball ricocheted off Shubman Gill’s pads, only to be caught by Rishabh Pant.

    Shubman Gill with the assist

    Unlucky

    Hope he hasn't bought a lottery ticket today

    Disasterous end to the series for Sibley

