Sunil Gavaskar still remains my hero; always tried to be like him, expresses Sachin Tendulkar 

India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated legendary Sunil Gavaskar on his 50th cricketing anniversary and stated that he still remains a hero figure for him. Gavaskar had made his international debut in a Test against West Indies at the Port of Spain on March 6 in 1971.

One of the greatest ever Test batsmen of all-time, Sunil Gavaskar, on March 6, completed his 50 years in international cricket. He was the first Test batsman to touch the milestone of 10,000 runs. The Indian Test opener finished his Test career with 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12 and 34 centuries which were record numbers at the time of his retirement. He had played a key role in India's first ever Test series win in West Indies in 1971. After retiring from international cricket, Gavaskar has been a constant in Cricket punditry over the years.

Former Indian batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, took to Twitter to wish Sunil Gavaskar and asserted that the former skipper was everyone's hero when he was growing up. Sachin added that Gavaskar still remains his hero and wished him well on completing 50 years in international cricket.

"50 years ago on this day he took the Cricketing World by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to," Tendulkar tweeted.

"India won the series in the West Indies and then in England and all of sudden the sport in India had a new meaning. As a young boy, I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed. He remains my hero. Wish you a happy 50th in international cricket Gavaskar," added Tendulkar.

Tendulkar also congratulated the whole 1971 Indian side which won maiden Test series in West Indies.

"To everyone of the 1971 team a happy 50th Anniversary. You all made us proud and showed us the light," added Tendulkar.