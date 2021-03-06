Legends and pundits react to India crushing England in fourth Test in Ahmedabad to book place in WTC Final

Today at 4:23 PM
India won the fourth Test by an innings and 25 five runs and with this, they are now in the World Test Championship final. All things said and done, England have to accept that India have been a far better side in this series. Cricketing legends all around the world reacted on the same.
Hahahah!! Sehwag being Sehwag
Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021
England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad.
They lost it here .#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/NXb1AxCHen
Brilliant performace by India
Sheer dominance from the boys! A marvelous series win at home. Congratulations Team India on qualifying to the World Test Championship final! Jai Hind🇮🇳 #INDvENG— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 6, 2021
What a terrific debut series it has been for Axar
The spin twins once again demolish England.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 6, 2021
Ashwin: 5 for 47
Axar: 5 for 48#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/41yFFEzALK
AB back Kohli's captaincy
Kohli’s leadership this test match allowed young guns like Axar, Rishabh and Washie to play with freedom and dominate the game. It takes a special leader to elevate other players around them through body language and passion when their personal performance has been down.— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 6, 2021
India were a far better side in this series
3-1 after loosing the 1st test.. Great results for team india @BCCI congratulations to each and every member of the team including the sports staff.. well done to the top performers of the series @ashwinravi99 @akshar2026 @RishabhPant17 @ImRo45 #INDvsENG— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 6, 2021
Sensational performances by Indian spinners
Super comeback in the series. From 0-1 down to now 3-1 win. Well done team India. Axar and Ashwin both 5 wickets haul! Kya baat hai! Sone pe suhaga!— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 6, 2021
LOL
England's mind voice right now 😉 #INDvsENG #bcci pic.twitter.com/ZtaF2dgsNR— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 6, 2021
Waiting for WTC final
India have been far too good ... the last 3 Tests they have absolutely hammered England ... If they can win in England they are without doubt the best Test team of this era ... but that will take some doing against the swinging ball ... #INDvENG— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 6, 2021
