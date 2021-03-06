IND vs ENG | Need to look after our players; we can't keep playing them until they fall over, states Joe Root 

Today at 4:38 PM
England skipper Joe Root has defended the rest and rotation policy by the ECB and has stated that the players are needed to be looked after and they can't keep playing until they fall over. He also added that England were completely outplayed by India and wished them good luck for the WTC final.
After winning the Test series opener in Chennai, England had three back-to-back disastrous games and as a result, they lost the series 1-3. One of the most talked-about things from the series was England's rest and rotation policy that saw the Three Lions not playing their best XI and many felt it was one of the reasons behind their listless displays.
However, England skipper, Joe Root, speaking in the post-match presentation, defended the rotation policy and made it clear that the players need to be looked after as they can't wait for their players to break down.
"It's really important that we have to look after our players in terms of resting them, and we can't keep playing them until they fall over. We need to look after them and rotate them as necessary," Root asserted in the post-match presentation.
The losing skipper also admitted that the side didn't score as many runs as they would have liked and accepted that England were completely outplayed. He also praised Sundar and Pant for their exploits in the game.
"The first game was a positive. We haven't matched India in the last three, and we need to keep learning and keep getting better for this experience and this series, and we need to keep evolving and move forward. There are some key areas where India grabbed the game and we didn't. Washington and Rishabh played extremely well at a time when we had a good hold on the game. We also didn't score runs the way we would have liked, and India outplayed us. Best of luck to them in the final."
Root, who finished as the top run-scorer in the series, also added that hopefully some great Tests will take place at the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium.
"These were the first two Tests here, and I'm sure there are going to be some great Tests here later, and there was no history here, but hopefully we can get better in future in these conditions. It's been a good series, enjoyed the hospitality and loved being here for the series."
