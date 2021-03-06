IND vs ENG | If I get a chance to reverse flick a bowler again, I definitely would do, quips Rishabh Pant

Today at 4:49 PM
Rishabh Pant, who reverse flicked James Anderson on 89, has stated that if he gets a chance to reverse flick a bowler again, he would definitely do it. The Indian wicket-keeper has further added that this knock was a very important innings, especially with the team under pressure.
Rishabh Pant was refreshingly audacious, as he has been throughout his Test career, and put his hands up when the team needed him the most. After India were reduced to 80/4, there was a need for someone to bat with patience and panache, and just like he did in Sydney, Brisbane, and Chennai earlier, the Delhite ensured there would no major collapse then on.
There were a lot of great cricket strokes but none probably would be remembered more than his reverse lap shot to James Anderson with a new ball in hand. On being asked about the same, Pant stated that if he gets a chance to reverse flick a bowler again, he would definitely do it.
"This was a very important innings, especially with the team under pressure. We were in a tough situation at 146-6, and there's nothing better than performing when the team needs you the most. If I get the chance to reverse-flick a fast bowler again, I definitely would," Pant told Harsha Bhogle in the post-match presentation.
The last few months have been absolutely defining phases of his young career, with the wicket-keeper seeming extremely fit and courageous while adding an extra dimension to his batting. When he was asked about the transformation, Pant stated that the drills have helped him turning his fitness and career around.
"I think the drills have helped, and my confidence has helped, transferring it from my batting to my keeping," he concluded.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.