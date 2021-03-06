ENG vs IND | England threw Dom Bess under the bus the moment they ‘asked’ Moeen Ali to stay, feels Steve Harmison

Dom Bess had the perfect start to the India tour, picking 4 wickets in the first innings of the first Test, but things soon went awry for him as early as the second innings, where he was taken apart by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Bess dishing out full tosses for fun led to the management losing faith in him and replacing him with veteran Moeen Ali for the second Test, and while Moeen himself was inconsistent, the all-rounder did, however, pick 9 wickets and provide far more assurance than the 23-year-old.