Twitter reacts to Pant audaciously reverse lapping Anderson to leave English pacer in disbelief

    Rishabh Pant celebrating his maiden Test century during 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:43 PM

    Rishabh Pant has been the cause of many mauling in Test cricket lately but the one to send James Anderson over the slip - by simply reverse lapping him - would be at the top of the list. The outrageous shot left Anderson in complete disbelief for the audacity and the sheer class of it.

    Outrageous reverse sweep

    Amazing

    Absolutely

    True

    Exciting to watch

    That shot against Jiimmy with a new ball!

    Unbelievable

    Special talent

