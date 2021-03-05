Twitter reacts to Pant audaciously reverse lapping Anderson to leave English pacer in disbelief

Today at 4:43 PM
Rishabh Pant has been the cause of many mauling in Test cricket lately but the one to send James Anderson over the slip - by simply reverse lapping him - would be at the top of the list. The outrageous shot left Anderson in complete disbelief for the audacity and the sheer class of it.
March 5, 2021
Shot Of 2021.....that reverse sweep vs James Anderson with the second new ball. Audacious. Adventurous. Rishabh Pant is an absolute freak. Love his play to bits. #IndvEng— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2021
What is Fearless Cricket?— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 5, 2021
Very much feels like Rishabh Pant is playing back-to-back series-winning innings#INDvENG— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) March 5, 2021
Rishabh Pant is either your favourite cricketer to watch right now or you are wrong.— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) March 5, 2021
Rishabh Pant has now played two great Test innings in under two months! 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#Pant#INDvENG— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 5, 2021
Out of my fking mind.. Rishabh Pant! Most fearless in the scene.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 5, 2021
NO YOU CANNOT DO THAT RISHABH PANT!!! 🤯 #INDvENG https://t.co/DiRX7IMXyv— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 5, 2021
I don’t think anyone has had the skill audacity to do that to Jimmy Anderson (in a Test) before #INDvENG #astonishing pic.twitter.com/T3snjDstW5— simon hughes (@theanalyst) March 5, 2021
