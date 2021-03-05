IPL 2021 | RCB would like Kyle Jamieson to perform better but club not worried yet, says Mike Hesson 

RCB's director of cricket operations Mike Hesson has made it clear that as much as the RCB want Kyle Jamieson to do well, they aren't too worried about his form yet. He also reckoned that the tall quick has struggled at the highest-level for the first time, which isn't a bad thing.

RCB's latest recruit Kyle Jamieson is having a disappointing T20I series against Australia. The lanky quick, who was bagged by the Virat Kohli-led side for a whopping 15 crore, has given away 175 runs in 15 overs at an economy rate of 11.66 and has merely taken one wicket. There have been a lot of question marks on the selection of the pacer at such a high price right from the time of the auction and with his poor performances, it has only reinforced the criticism of spending too much on a relatively untested T20 player.

However, RCB's director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson, has come out in the defense of the Kiwi quick and has stated that as much as he and the club want him to do better, they aren't too worried about Jameison's form yet.

"He's a smart enough cricketer, surrounded by good people, and he'll come out of the other side. When you look at a player, you don't look at a player just over a very short period of time. You look at the characteristics that he's got. He's got some good fighting qualities. He struggled, he didn't find his lengths, he looked like he lost his run-up. We know he's a very good player and although we would like him to be performing better, we're not too worried just yet," Hesson told Sky Sports NZ, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

Hesson, who is also a former Black Caps coach, also suggested that it was the first time when the youngster has struggled at the top-level and it's not a bad thing.

"He's struggled, probably for the first time in international cricket really, which I don't think is a bad thing," Hesson said in a conversation with Ian Smith. "He's battled to find his lengths, which when you're put under pressure, that can happen. And pressure not only from the opposition but also the weight of expectations. For Kyle, I don't think it's a bad thing."

Hesson is currently residing in Bangalore and he stated that soon the RCB will start their training camp with the available players for the upcoming IPL.

"I've been watching domestic cricket for the last week, one-day cricket in Bangalore," Hesson said. "A lot of our players have been playing there, and we start a camp in two days' time with six or seven guys who aren't involved with India or international cricket. We'd like to get the squad together in the early twenties of March when the final IPL dates get settled. There'll likely be a five-seven-day quarantine period that people will have to go through, and then the tournament is set to start early to mid-April."