Inzamam-ul-Haq slams 'arrangements' in PSL 2021; terms them 'not adequate'

The 2021 PSL was postponed after quite a few players had tested positive for COVID-19 and former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has come hard at the PCB for the inadequate arrangements in the league. He also questioned how poorly the bio-bubble was managed with people playing around with it.

The 2021 PSL was postponed on Thursday after three more positive COVID cases emerged out of the league, taking the total tally of people affected with the deadly disease in the tournament to seven (six players and one support staff). The league, which kick started from February 20, could only have 14 completed games out of 34 scheduled in the tournament.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq wasn't one bit impressed with how the PCB managed the league this year and questioned how the people involved in the league played around with the rules of the bio-bubble. The former Pakistan skipper also added that the arrangements were simply not good enough and it will negatively impact Pakistan's prospects of hosting games in the future.

“Some players freely went outside of the bubble, whilst some people from outside came in and out of the bubble. What exactly was this bubble about? Players can say that the arrangements in Pakistan are not adequate. This happened last time as well. This can create future problems. Other teams might have issues now.

"We are already hearing that some players have returned their tickets, citing either their board or country as the source that is warning them. The doors of cricket had opened in Pakistan. Now, will other countries send their players to our country?” Inzamam said, reported Times Now.

The former Pakistan chief selector also urged the board to take the matter seriously and not live in denial in regards to their mistakes.

“This is a point to ponder. Just because we needed to hold this tournament to satisfy the sponsors, our mistakes have cost us in such a massive manner. If we don’t take this matter seriously and try to sweep it under the rug then in the future this will happen again. They should pinpoint the culprits and distance them from the entire thing.

"They need to show that they can take action in order to show people outside of the country. Another thing is that this will set a precedent. People will be afraid to make mistakes in the future. This could create problems for our country in the future,” he said.