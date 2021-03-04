 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Pant's harmless sledging getting the better of Crawley as batsman throws wicket away on very next ball

    Crawley failed to score more in Ahmedabad

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:56 PM

    Rishabh Pant has been constantly on batsman’s years ever since he assumed the Test wicket-keeper role and it was no different this time as well. Today, he sledged Zak Crawley incessantly from behind the stumps and that ploy worked well as the Kent batsman handed a straight catch to Mohammed Siraj.

    Rishabh Pant’s progress as a wicket-keeper was there to see for everyone as the Delhite not only made his presence felt with unbelievable receive and some solid kip-ups to go with that. However, the chirpings from behind the stumps were proper real-time podcast material as Zak Crawley would have understood from his time at the crease.

    Crawley, who is having a torrid time with the bat against the slow left-arm spinners, was facing Axar Patel with all his might and was being undone by straighter deliveries once again. As a change in plan, he decided to come down the track and take on the Gujarat spinner from the good length spot, for which he reaped dividends in his first attempt with the ball racing for a four.

    However, every day is not a Sunday and Crawley soon found out when Axar cramped him for space on the next delivery. On the penultimate delivery of the eighth over, the Kent youngster charged down once again, however, the execution was all over the place. Instead of grounding it and playing it across the field, he went aerial, only to be handed a simple catch to Mohammed Siraj stationed at mid-off.

    The story, however, was not that. Just before Crawley played that shot, Pant was constantly chirping “Someone is getting angry. Someone is getting angry” after seeing Crawley trying to score runs instead of navigating through the defense. It can be easy to conclude that Pant’s mind-game had surely had an impact on the English No.3.

    Pant's chirping  helps get another wicket

    That's how Crawley threw away his wicket

    Constructive sledging

