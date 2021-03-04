Twitter reacts to Pant's harmless sledging getting the better of Crawley as batsman throws wicket away on very next ball

Today at 12:56 PM
Rishabh Pant has been constantly on batsman’s years ever since he assumed the Test wicket-keeper role and it was no different this time as well. Today, he sledged Zak Crawley incessantly from behind the stumps and that ploy worked well as the Kent batsman handed a straight catch to Mohammed Siraj.
Rishabh Pant’s progress as a wicket-keeper was there to see for everyone as the Delhite not only made his presence felt with unbelievable receive and some solid kip-ups to go with that. However, the chirpings from behind the stumps were proper real-time podcast material as Zak Crawley would have understood from his time at the crease.
Crawley, who is having a torrid time with the bat against the slow left-arm spinners, was facing Axar Patel with all his might and was being undone by straighter deliveries once again. As a change in plan, he decided to come down the track and take on the Gujarat spinner from the good length spot, for which he reaped dividends in his first attempt with the ball racing for a four.
However, every day is not a Sunday and Crawley soon found out when Axar cramped him for space on the next delivery. On the penultimate delivery of the eighth over, the Kent youngster charged down once again, however, the execution was all over the place. Instead of grounding it and playing it across the field, he went aerial, only to be handed a simple catch to Mohammed Siraj stationed at mid-off.
The story, however, was not that. Just before Crawley played that shot, Pant was constantly chirping “Someone is getting angry. Someone is getting angry” after seeing Crawley trying to score runs instead of navigating through the defense. It can be easy to conclude that Pant’s mind-game had surely had an impact on the English No.3.
Pant - "Someone is getting angry, Someone is getting angry"— Trollmama_ (@Trollmama3) March 4, 2021
Next ball crawley just threw is wicket😂#INDvsENG #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/Q1QBtJksuO
Pant's chirping helps get another wicket
7.4 - Zak Crawley dances down the track to Axar Patel again.— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 4, 2021
Rishabh Pant: "Someone is getting angry, someone is getting angry!" 🤣
We all know what happened next ball 🙃#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/aHG7dyyjt6
Zak Crawley:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2021
7.4 overs - Rishabh Pant "someone is getting angry now".
7.5 overs - Crawley hits the aerial shot coming down the track and gets out.
That's how Crawley threw away his wicket
Virat before the ball: " One loose shot coming boys"— Arpan (@ThatCricketHead) March 4, 2021
Pant before the ball : " Someone is getting angry "
And next ball , Zak Crawley perishes courtesy a LOOSE SHOT. 😭😂#INDvENG
Pant: Someone is getting angry, someone is getting angry— Manya (@CSKian716) March 4, 2021
*next ball*
Crawley steps out and tries to hoick the ball over mid off and gets out.
Crawley c Pant b Pant commentated over by Pant. #INDvENG
Constructive sledging
Rishabh Pant a delivery ago— Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) March 4, 2021
"Axar someone is getting angry, someone is getting angry."
Next ball: Crawley tries to go down the ground and gives away his to catch to Siraj.
Constructive sledging. #INDvENG
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.