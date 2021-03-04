Twitter reacts to ‘aggressive’ Virat Kohli coming to Siraj’s defense after Stokes sledges the latter

Today at 11:08 AM
After Ben Stokes exchanged a few words with Mohammed Siraj in the over break, Virat Kohli came to the defense of the pacer and had his own altercation with the English all-rounder. It came to a point that umpire Nitin Menon had to intervene and separate the duo from having a go at each other.
Just Virat Kohli saying Ben Stokes to Ben Stokes
What’s going on here lads? 🇮🇳🏴#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/lThox51Pp4— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 4, 2021
This is the best thing i love about @imVkohli apne players ko koi bhi kuch bhi bole, jaage udharich hisaab barabar karta.. https://t.co/eQhRi6xHu4— Navin 🧘♂️ (@Mister_Awesomee) March 4, 2021
That's how Kohli backs his players
Kohli sanding up there for siraj and defending him. Still mfs from mumbai slums claim him as a arrogant player lol. @imVkohli the leader >— Akshat ॐ (@StanVirat) March 4, 2021
Ah, abusing is the beauty of test cricket. That's what I missed in this series. Thank you Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes & Mohammed Siraj! 💙 #INDvENG— Ayush (@abasu0819) March 4, 2021
The banter😍
Siraj bowls a bouncer to Ben Stokes.— Hindu King Account (@KingKhadoos) March 4, 2021
Siraj stares at Stokes.
Stokes says fcuk off.
Virat Kohli chips in for young bowler & calls Ben Stokes "Ben Stokes" 🤣🤣🤣
Some heated exchanged between Kohli and Stokes - before that Stokes told something to Siraj.#Cricket #INDvsENG #ViratKohli— Dibyajyoti Das (@CricCrazyDebu) March 4, 2021
Oh really?
Ben Stokes - Virat Kohli better love story than Tom and Jerry?#INDvENG #ViratKohli— Chinaman. (@DenofRohit) March 4, 2021
Hindi commentors 🤣— 🕊️ (@_j_patel) March 4, 2021
Virat kohli aur virat kohli ke favourite cricketer Ben Stocks 🤪#INDvEND
That's why we love Kohli
Ben Stokes said something to Siraj— Introvert (@raajstr686) March 4, 2021
Captain 💥 come to defend his mates.
Oh captain my captain 😍 #ViratKohli https://t.co/fGa59vlaBJ
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.