    Twitter reacts to ‘aggressive’ Virat Kohli coming to Siraj’s defense after Stokes sledges the latter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:08 AM

    After Ben Stokes exchanged a few words with Mohammed Siraj in the over break, Virat Kohli came to the defense of the pacer and had his own altercation with the English all-rounder. It came to a point that umpire Nitin Menon had to intervene and separate the duo from having a go at each other.

    Just Virat Kohli saying Ben Stokes to Ben Stokes

    That's how Kohli backs his players

    The banter😍

    Oh really?

    That's why we love Kohli

