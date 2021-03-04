PCB confirm postponement of the ongoing PSL season due to COVID-19 cases
Owing to the increase in the COVID-19 cases around the camp of the various franchises, PCB, on Thursday confirmed the postponement of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season. The news comes in after three overseas players in the last week tested positive for the virus.
After the increase of COVID-19 cases in the various camps around the Pakistan Super League, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed the postponement of the sixth edition of the tournament to a later date, which is yet to be confirmed. This comes after at least three players in the last week, including Tom Banton, tested positive for the virus, which has put health and safety concerns on priority for the cricketing board.
“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February,” PCB said in a statement, on Thursday.
The news comes in just a day after the cricketing board had offered the players and the support staff of all franchises official COVID-19 vaccine shots. However, with the increase of the cases and it’s severity, the board has taken timely action to postpone the tournament, to a later date.
“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.”
“PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.”
