Kieron Pollard creates history; becomes third-ever batsman to hit six sixes in an over international cricket

Facing off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who’d incidentally taken a hat-trick in his previous over in the contest, the big man from Trinidad cut loose. Dananjaya bowled each of the first five deliveries from over the wicket and got dispatched for five maximums, so the 27-year-old decided to come around the wicket for the sixth and final delivery of the over. However, that was to no avail as the Windies skipper nonchalantly flicked the ball over mid-wicket to become only the third ever cricketer in the history of the game to smash six sixes in an over in international cricket.