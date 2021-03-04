Kieron Pollard creates history; becomes third-ever batsman to hit six sixes in an over international cricket

Today at 9:09 AM
Windies skipper Kieron Pollard, on Wednesday, became the third ever cricketer to smash six sixes in an over in an international game as the 33-year-old latched on to Akila Dananjaya, who turned out to be the victim in Antigua. Yuvraj Singh was the last batsman to achieve the feat in T20Is.
History was created at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday as West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard became the third ever cricketer in the history of the game to smash six sixes in a single over. Chasing a 132 set by the Sri Lankans, the Windies were reeling at 62/4, threatening to crumble hastily, but an astonishing display of batsmanship from Pollard not only helped the hosts get over the line but also ensured history was created.
Facing off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who’d incidentally taken a hat-trick in his previous over in the contest, the big man from Trinidad cut loose. Dananjaya bowled each of the first five deliveries from over the wicket and got dispatched for five maximums, so the 27-year-old decided to come around the wicket for the sixth and final delivery of the over. However, that was to no avail as the Windies skipper nonchalantly flicked the ball over mid-wicket to become only the third ever cricketer in the history of the game to smash six sixes in an over in international cricket.
Only two other men - Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh - have managed to achieve this feat in international cricket, while Yuvraj is the only other batsman to have hit six sixes in an over in a T20I game.
