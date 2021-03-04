IPL 2021 | CSK’s camp likely to start from March 9; Dhoni and Rayudu land in Chennai

Ahead of the 2021 edition of the IPL, CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the franchise’s camp is likely to start from March 9, after the franchise’s worst results in 2020. Several high-profile stars such as MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu among others have already landed in the city.

The 2020 season was a memorable one for Mumbai Indians, not so much for Chennai Super Kings, who missed their key stars and ended up in shambles throughout the season. Despite a late series of wins in the last leg of the tournament, CSK finished outside the playoff spots, in a lowly seventh-place finish for the franchise, it’s first outside the top four.

However, ahead of the 2021 season, the franchise has already roped in the duo of Krishnappa Gowtham and Moeen Ali for strengthening their squad. Alongside that, CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan also confirmed that the franchise’s camp for the 2021 season is likely to start from March 9, with high-profile players like MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu already in the city.

A former Indian skipper, Dhoni would now spend the next five days in quarantine, ahead of the camp in the city. Post the conclusion of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the rest of the Indian contingent, who are not part of the national team, will join the squad for the camp.

"Yeah...the camp is likely to start from March 9. Whoever is available would take part in the training sessions," Kasi told PTI, reported TOI.

"The players will undergo five-day quarantine before they start training. Also, they will have to return three negative tests...," he added.

Last year too, the franchise had set up their camp during a similar timeline ahead of the IPL, which was then postponed to September. However, this year, the cash-rich league is set to start in April, post the conclusion of India’s limited-overs series against England at home.