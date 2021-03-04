IND vs ENG | Our batsmen are planning to bat for couple of days on a ‘good batting wicket’, quips Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, who played a key hand in the hosts bowling out England for 205, asserted that the Ahmedabad wicket is ‘good’ for batting and insisted that India will look to bat for two full days. Siraj also added that bowling a consistent line and being patient was what helped India on Day 1.

For the second game in a row England won the toss and batted first, and while their performance was nowhere near as deplorable as their showing in the third Test, the Three Lions still ended up posting a below-par total of 205. Unlike the second and the third Tests, there was no vicious turn on Day 1, so much so that it was pace bowling which ripped their batting line-up open, with Mohammed Siraj accounting for the wickets of two of the top three batters. In response to the 205, India lost Gill in the very first over, but are still placed comfortably at 24/1, with both Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara looking solid.

Speaking at the end of the day, Siraj, who was the most impressive bowler on Day 1, described the wicket as a ‘good batting pitch’ and insisted that India will look to bat for two full days.

“We plan to peacefully bat for a couple of days so that I can rest up for a couple of days in the dressing room,” quipped Siraj, reported Cricbuzz.

Discipline was one facet that stood out among the Indian bowlers, moreso among the pacers, who constantly tested both the inside and outside edges of the Indian batsmen by bowling tight lines. Siraj claimed that, on a good batting wicket, it was imperative for the bowlers to stay patient and keep hitting the right areas time and again.

“It was a batting wicket, and it was coming onto the bat nicely, so we planned to bowl patiently and keep bowling at the same spot. Virat bhai told me that we have only two fast bowlers so we will keep rotating, and we will be well-rested.”

Siraj’s appearance today was just the fifth of his career in Indian whites, but, already, the 26-year-old has shown the world that he is a workhorse who would, at any point in time, be willing to run through a brick wall for the team. When asked about his passion and desire, the Hyderabad speedster insisted that he has a solitary goal as a bowler - which is to give it all and bowl well in every single delivery he sends down.

“When I played in Australia or when I play here, I will put my effort every ball otherwise it'll affect the team, and it'll release the pressure. I just want to bowl well every ball.”