IND vs ENG | Disappointed that I got myself in on that wicket and got out, expresses Ben Stokes

After the first day’s play, Ben Stokes has expressed his disappointment over the fact that he got himself in on the Ahmedabad wicket before his dismissal on 55 to a straighter delivery. Stokes also admitted that the incident between him and Kohli was nothing more than two people who don’t back down.

The lead-up talks to the fourth and deciding Test were how much of a role spin would play during the Test. However, on the first day of the fourth Test, there was not much turn on offer, with the track easier for batting, after England won the toss. After winning the toss, the visitors were unable to convert their opportunities, being reduced to three down before the end of the first session.

While Ben Stokes got to his half-century, he was unable to convert the two-figure score into a massive score on a day, which saw England being dismissed for a below-par total of 205. Stokes in the post-day press conference admitted that he was disappointed to not convert his start into a good score. Further, the all-rounder also stated that fifties never win matches for the country, in a state of disappointment.

“I’m disappointed that I managed to get myself in on that wicket and then get out. Fifty is never going to win you a Test match. I spent two and a half hours protecting myself from the ball that skids on, and eventually got out to one that skidded on, so I was disappointed with myself,” Stokes told pressers, reported The Guardian.

“This morning and this afternoon it was more bounce that was the issue, and as the day got older the ball started to spin a little bit more, but overall it’s a much better wicket than it was the last game we played here, so we’re just disappointed not to still be batting. We wanted to go out and play a certain way as a batting group, but our execution let us down today,” he added.

During the day’s play, there was one incident, which caught everyone’s eye - with Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli having a go at each other. While Mohammed Siraj insisted that it is something that happens regularly on the field, Stokes echoed the sentiment stating that it was nothing more than two people having a passionate conversation with each other.

“A lot gets said these days when two guys seem to come to words out in the middle. It was completely nothing untowards, just two blokes who care about what they do, and two guys who definitely don’t back down.”

Since the end of the first Test, none of the English batsmen have averaged above 24.5, signalling the conditions on offer, alien to the visitors. Stokes admitted that this series has been one of the ‘hardest’ conditions in which he has played the game.

“I’ve played 70-odd games now and these are the hardest conditions I’ve faced as a batsman. It’s not about coming together as a group and saying: ‘Right, this is what we need to do better.’ It’s about how we can go away from this as individuals and when we come back next time, how do we progress as individual batsmen,” he concluded.