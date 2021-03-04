Dean Elgar named Proteas’ Test skipper; Temba Bavuma takes over the limited-overs duty

Cricket South Africa, on Thursday, has announced that opener Dean Elgar has been appointed as the skipper of the Test side after Quinton de Kock stepped down as the skipper, across formats. Meanwhile, the Proteas have named Temba Bavuma as the skipper for the upcoming World Cup events.

Ahead of the important year for South African cricket, Cricket South Africa has named the 33-year-old opener Dean Elgar as the Test captain, after Quinton de Kock assumed the duty against Pakistan. Previously, the opener admitted his interest in the ‘captaincy’ role, which has, in turn, prompted the selectors to look in his favour to lead the side.

Post Faf du Plessis stepping down as the Test skipper, Cricket South Africa named de Kock as the captain in the near future before stating it was a temporary decision. However, now the board has confirmed that Elgar would serve as the captain for the future. Meanwhile, in the shortest-format, the board stated that Temba Bavuma would take over the captaincy duties from de Kock.

“We are grateful to Quinton for the work he has put in as captain of the team in the limited overs formats and are indebted to him for stepping up while the National Selection Panel continued its search for the Test captain. We expect him to still play an integral role in the team’s leadership group,” read CSA’s statement, reported IOL

“We as CSA are pleased with the appointments of Temba and Dean and believe that we have the men who will lead the Proteas back to their winning ways of old. The pair bring the required stability in both leadership and form to turn the ship in the direction that will eventually bring trophies back to the cabinets,” it added.

The statement also added that Bavuma’s selection as the skipper comes ahead of the twin T20 World Cups and the 2023 World Cup in the subcontinent. They also added Bavuma would serve as the vice-captain to Elgar in the longest format.

“Temba has been a strong and influential voice in the team in recent times and has shown consistency on the field in all formats, solidifying his place as a leader. He also has the trust and backing of the players and coaches around him. We are excited to have him lead the Proteas in the upcoming T20 World Cups as well as the 2023 World Cup in India. He will also be the Test team’s vice-captain, working closely with Dean to ensure continuity and stability in the squad,” it added.

On the other hand, the board expressed its happiness over Elgar willing to take up the opportunity and lead the side. It also added that the opener would bring the same amount of grit and determination to his captaincy.

“Dean has made no secret of his Test captaincy ambitions over the years and we are pleased to have a leader who is ready, willing and able to step up to the massive task of turning our Test cricket fortunes around. His role as a leader in the Test team has never been in doubt and I know that he relishes the prospect of captaining the Test team. We are confident that he will bring the same grit and determination to his captaincy as he has brought to his many performances on the field over many years.”