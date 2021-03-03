 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Glenn Maxwell walking out to Big Show’s theme music

    Maxwell's Rampage

    Twitter reacts to Glenn Maxwell walking out to Big Show’s theme music

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:06 PM

    Glenn Maxwell, who is fondly referred to as the Big Show, was surprised at the venue when the DJ played the wrestler Big Show’s theme music as he walked out to bat during the third T20I. Twitter took quick notice of the DJ’s skills and reacted to the series of events that transpired in New Zealand.

    Perfect theme for Maxi..

    Goosebumps sure to an entry like this!

    Big game guy! 

    It's Royal Rampage 🥳

    Waiting for his Tweet in the break!

    BIG SHOW meaning:

