Twitter reacts to Glenn Maxwell walking out to Big Show’s theme music

Glenn Maxwell, who is fondly referred to as the Big Show, was surprised at the venue when the DJ played the wrestler Big Show’s theme music as he walked out to bat during the third T20I. Twitter took quick notice of the DJ’s skills and reacted to the series of events that transpired in New Zealand.
Perfect theme for Maxi..
Dj playing BigShow theme song for @Gmaxi_32— Winky (@tweet2winky) March 3, 2021
Vc : @BLACKCAPS #ausvsnz #Maxwell pic.twitter.com/XxL0WwZLMx
Goosebumps sure to an entry like this!
Wow when your comments are taken too seriously. Maxwell comes out to bat with the #thebigshow entrance music @WWENetwork #Maxwell @BLACKCAPS @cricketcomau #NZVSAus #ausvsnz 😜 #WWE @TripleH 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/88XH1PkJd0— H. Kaur (@Harneet02) March 3, 2021
Big game guy!
BIG SHOW TIME!!!!!!!🤙😍🤘 #AUSvNZ #Maxwell @RCBTweets— CoolPassion (@Coolndian19jan) March 3, 2021
Is Maxwell walking in ?!— Karthik Rao (@Cric_Karthikk) March 3, 2021
I hear Here is the big show music 😋#NzvAus #Maxwell #AusvNz
#Maxwell 🤘🏻🥳— RAWNICK18 (@hridhaan143) March 3, 2021
It's Royal Rampage 🥳
#NZvsAUS #maxwell : 58 runs from 26 Ball— Manan Dave (@davemanan247) March 3, 2021
RCB Fans to Their Trollers : pic.twitter.com/XRvfIbsCq0
Waiting for his Tweet in the break!
Oh hello Mr. Neesham, that was some Big Show for you. #NZvsAUS #Maxwell— ABS (@AbhiBSarda) March 3, 2021
BIG SHOW meaning:
The #BigShow #Maxwell just went bonkers in that over bowled by #Neesham 😳😳😳 28 off the over 🔥🔥 #NZvsAUS #ausvsnz— Soumya Biswal (@Soumyahere17) March 3, 2021
Maxwell 58 off just 26 balls. He's a treat to watch when in full flow. #NZvAUS #Maxwell— Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) March 3, 2021
