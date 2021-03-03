Twitter reacts to Dale Steyn apologizing to Indian fans for comparing IPL to PSL

Today at 4:49 PM
All hell broke loose when South African seamer Dale Steyn took a dig at the Indian Premier League for being too money centric and terming the PSL more rewarding. Today, he took to Twitter and apologized to Indian fans for hurting their sentiments and stated that it was not his intention.
Dale Steyn has his say!
IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career, as well as other players too.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 3, 2021
My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues.
Social media and words out of context can often do that.
My apologies if this has upset anyone.
Much love
Here is how the others reacted:
What do you think?
Such a shame that u have to clarify this— Raj Gupta। राज गुप्ता ।🇮🇳🕉️ (@Graja0235Raja) March 3, 2021
You don't have to make statements on such small things. People needs to get mature. You have your own opinion. ur statement cannot hurt anyone it was just a normal statement. Looks like people get upset too easily nowadays#DaleSteyn #IPL https://t.co/dS1JEooJR2
Steyn apologizes!!
Dale Steyn apologizes to his fans for comments about IPL #IPL2021 #DaleSteyn #INDvENG #NZvAUS https://t.co/4PzasDkbZX— Cricketbolo (@cricketbolo) March 3, 2021
Steyn clarifies his stance!
#DaleSteyn clarified his stance on the controversy that erupted after his interview on comparing different T20 leagues, including the #IPL went viral on social media pic.twitter.com/uCcaQbAIc7— Sports Kshetra (@KshetraSports) March 3, 2021
Sorry to IPL fans!
South African fast bowler Dale Steyn Apoliges IPL fans and franchise..! https://t.co/kmeOCcaYCV #SouthAfrica #DaleSteyn #IPL2021— Talkeyy (@talkeyy) March 3, 2021
LOL!
#DaleSteyn https://t.co/smbyOd00PZ pic.twitter.com/A5ohDLYOG3— Misal Raj (@MisalRaj_) March 3, 2021
HA HA HA!!
Year : 2023— Nandan (@Nandan_) March 3, 2021
"Gokuldham Premier League more rewarding than IPL, PSL & other leagues"
-Dalebhai Steyn#DaleSteyn pic.twitter.com/lTnJvHnUnA
ROFL!
#LOL Steyn!🐒..💥😉😂🤣😂🤣#IPL2021 #DaleSteyn #HBLPSL6 #INDvEND #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/UtlDM8TQiP— sapan tiwari (@sapantiwari3) March 3, 2021
May be this is the reason!
#DaleSteyn has played a whopping 5 matches 😜in the past 6 years in IPL..😏😏— King S (@KingS21697049) March 3, 2021
Nd in prev. IPL he was so economical that he just went for 57 in 4 ovrs against KXIP the only match he played🤣😉😉
So it is clear why He thinks PSL is more Rewarding Than #IPL ,😉😌 pic.twitter.com/RBDy3ewlHj
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.