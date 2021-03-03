Rushed to return from injury as I felt it was the best thing for the team, reveals David Warner
Today at 10:56 AM
Australian opener David Warner has admitted that he rushed back from injury as it was a decision he took putting his team ahead of himself or else he wouldn't have returned back against India. He also added that he is focusing on the 2023 World Cup in India and playing Tests for a long time.
Despite not fully recovering from a groin injury, Australian opener David Warner had rushed back to return for the last two Tests against India in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. He was clearly not 100 per cent and it hampered his performance too as he didn't do too well with the bat and was largely struggling in the field as well.
Now, he has admitted that it was a desperate move to help the team and he wouldn't have done so if he just thought about himself as it put him back in terms of recovering from the injury. He added that he felt it was the need of the hour for the team for him to return back and help the boys.
"I made the call to play those Test matches, felt like I needed to be out there and help the guys. Looking back in hindsight I probably wouldn't have done that, where I am with the injury it put me back a little bit. If I'm thinking about myself I probably would have said no, but I did what I felt was best for the team and me being out there opening the batting was I felt the best thing for the team," Warner told reporters, reported ESPN Cricinfo.
The seasoned campaigner will be returning to action this week for New South Wales and will feature first in the one-day competition followed by the Sheffield Shield game against South Australia. Warner also spoke that he's looking forward to the 2023 World Cup and feels Australia have the team to win the tournament.
"I'm not thinking about the end date at all, for me it's about the 2023 World Cup. We've got a good foundation with the white-ball team, we've got a good opportunity to play that and win in India. The core of the team with the age group it will probably be the last for a few of us. Then obviously it's a given that you have to call it time unless you are going to play to 41 - it's time for the new guys to come through."
The 34-year-old also asserted that he's looking to play as long as possible for Australia in Tests and it's just about being fit enough to manage the workload.
"From a Test cricket point of view I'd love to play as long as I can. We've got a lot of cricket coming up in that context after this year so for me it's about staying fit and healthy and trying to manage my family time with cricket."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.