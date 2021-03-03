Reports | Australia might find themselves out of WTC final contention after South Africa's complaint

Though England and India will lock horns in the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series, in terms of the World Test Championship finale, it's a battle between India and Australia for the second spot. England will be helping their nemesis Australia to reach the finale of the WTC if they beat India in the fourth Test and end up drawing the series. For India, they will either need to win the last Test or draw it and emerge victorious in the series and they will book a finale berth against New Zealand at the Lord's to be played in a few months time.