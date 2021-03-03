IND vs ENG | The pitch looks very similar to the last Test, asserts Joe Root 

English skipper Joe Root has opined that the wicket for the fourth Test looks very similar to the one on which the day-night Test was played. He also added that England needs to learn from their mistakes in the last two Tests and find ways to build big partnerships in the Test series finale.

There is a lot of curiosity around the nature of the pitch for the fourth and the final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium especially after all the talks around spinning tracks in the last two Tests. After the first Test, which India lost on a flat deck, there have been spinning wickets, which many experts have found unfair on the visitors.

England skipper Joe Root, speaking at the presser, on the eve of the Test series finale, asserted that the pitch for the final game looks a lot like the one they in the last encounter. England players haven't involved themselves in cribbing about the decks and Root again reiterated that they need to learn their lessons from the last two drubbings at the hand of the hosts.

"It's (the pitch) looking very similar...I think the most important thing is that we learn all the lessons from the last two two Test matches and make sure we're back for it," Root said at the virtual press conference, on Wednesday, reported TOI.

England had the opportunity to bat first in the third Test but they couldn't make it count. Well aware of the importance of a big first-innings score on these turning decks, Root stated that they will need to bat better if they get a chance like that again. He also added that the team will focus on forming big partnerships with the bat.

"It's important that if we get ourselves in a similar position in the first innings, we really make that count. And try and get some scoreboard pressure in the game, you know, early on. I think that as batters if you don't score runs, you will always look at yourselves, you'll always try and find ways to improve and we've certainly done that.

"We've looked at a couple of dismissals and how we're going to find ways of building big partnerships and getting some significant scores on it if it is a similar surface this time around," he added.

English spinner Dom Bess missed out on the third Test, surprisingly, but he might be back for the last Test. However, the England skipper remained tight lipped over the team's XI.

"No, not at this stage and we're gonna have another day to see what that wicket finally looks like, ahead of things and we'll get a team at the toss," the England skipper informed.

"He (Dom Bess) is certainly up for selection. He has been training really well. He's got a very good character and if he gets a chance to play I'm sure he'll be desperate to try and exploit the surface if it's anything like the last two games," he added.