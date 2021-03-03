IND vs ENG | Certainly the drop was tough pill to swallow; ready now to make an impact, states Dom Bess

After being reinstated in the Test squad for the last Test, Dom Bess has stated that the drop was certainly a tough pill to swallow for him but insisted that it gave him an opportunity to improve. He also added that he would rather bowl in spinning tracks rather than others where there isn’t spin.

Despite picking up six wickets in the first Test, Dominic Bess was rested in the second Test, for a returning Moeen Ali. From thereon, Bess didn’t feature in England’s scheme of things, with the all-rounder not being named in the playing XI for the Ahmedabad Test, which prompted a debate. However, ahead of the fourth Test, which also is reported to assist spinners, Joe Root confirmed that Bess is back in the scheme of things, in line to make a return to the playing XI.

The 23-year-old spinner, ahead of his return, insisted that the drop was a tough pill to swallow but stated that he is now ready to make an instant impact upon return for the Three Lions. Alongside that, he also added during his time away from the playing XI, his focus was not just on his current role in the setup but also on looking at the bigger picture, for the future.

“It was certainly a tough pill to swallow. I probably didn’t see it round the corner, but with what got explained to me, looking ahead, bigger picture, and things I could potentially work on, I definitely took it in my stride in terms of opportunity. What can I come away from the main stage and look to improve on?” said Bess, reported Evening Standard.

Bess also reckoned that he is ready to make an impact on his return for the side led by Joe Root, with the conditions in favour of him. While adding that he will give his all, he reckoned that he’s in a great headspace to perform.

“I certainly am [ready]. It’s a massive honour to play for the country. I’ll always give my all, but it’s my mindset how I’m going about things, I’m in a great space right now to hopefully come back in. We’re under a bit of pressure but it’s a great opportunity to perform. I know I’m ready,” he added.

While insisting that it is an ideal situation for him to make a return, he added that there will be the added pressure that would surround his place, given the tracks assist spinners. However, he hopes to make the fullest use of the condition and make a sharp return to the Three Lions outfit.

“[It’s the] ideal situation. There is always going to be pressure around it, but I’d rather be bowling on spinning wickets than green ones at Trent Bridge or somewhere like that. I want to be bowling in the conditions that suit me best."